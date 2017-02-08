The Prince George Cougars are back on the winning track with a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Giants.

The Cats, who have not lost three in a row all season, ended a two game losing skid.

Jesse Gabrielle led the way with a goal, two assists and a fight for a Gordie Howe hat trick

before 2,511 fans.

Jared Bethune and the imports, Radovan Bondra and Nikita Popugaev, also tallied for the Cougars, who enjoyed period leads of 1-0 and 2-1.

Nick McBride made 25 saves for his 5th straight victory.

Prince George outshot Vancouver 33-26.

The 17-32-2-3 Giants have lost eight straight and have just one win in their last 15.

The 37-16-3 Cougars increase their B.C. Division lead to eight points over Kamloops and their Western Conference lead to five points over Everett.

The same teams meet again tonight (Wednesday) at CN Centre.