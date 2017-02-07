The Prince George RCMP are asking for help in finding a male who hasn’t been seen since January 27th.

52-year-old Duane Walter Lehmann was reportedly missing on February 3rd and is believed to be driving a green 1995 Toyota Tercel bearing a BC license plate 375-LSS.

The Prince George resident is described as:

– Caucasian

– Six feet, two inches tall

– Brown eyes

– Brown hair

– Scar on one ear

Lehmann was last seen wearing a green vest, white shoes, sweat pants, and a headband; he is also believed to know people in Terrace, Burns Lake, Abbotsford, as well as Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PG RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.