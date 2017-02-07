The Prince George RCMP shut down two shops believed to have been selling marijuana over the past few days.

On Friday, officers found and closed a business on the 700 block of 4th Avenue that was allegedly trafficking marijuana. A similar thing happened Monday at a business on the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.

In neither incident did the business have a proper license. In fact, City spokesperson Mike Kellett says this kind of license doesn’t exist.

“In order to operate a business in the City of Prince George you have to have a business license and so you have to get that from City Hall. We don’t have any actual zoning that would allow for the sale of these types of products so there would be no business license.”

Kellett believes the proximity of these incidents is suspicious.

“There is some talk out there about the federal legislation being changed. If that happens, at that time, the City of Prince George will look at that and be able to provide a report and recommendation to Council.”

The RCMP add there is no legal mechanism in Canada which allows for “medicinal marihuana dispensaries” or “compassion clubs” to sell marijuana to the public, regardless of whether or not the purchaser has a license to possess marihuana, or whether or not the vendor has a license to produce marihuana.