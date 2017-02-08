Three suspects are being sought out by the Prince George RCMP after a Tuesday night home invasion.

Around 9:30PM on February 7th, mounties received a report of a robbery at a residence on Rochester Crescent, where officers attended and arrived to learn the suspects had fled the scene.

According to the report, the three masked suspects forced their way into the home and produced firearms at the two adult occupants in the home.

One was assaulted before the suspects fled in a stolen black Ford Expedition bearing the BC license plate 940-LSR, which has yet to be located.

The suspects are described as three males; one caucasian and two First Nations.

The assaulted victim was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was later released.

RCMP believe this incident was targeted, but don’t believe the public is at risk.

Anyone with information on the three suspects or the incident is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.