Rookie David Tendeck made 38 saves to lead the Vancouver Giants to a 3-2 shootout victory over the Prince George Cougars.

Tendeck is one of ten 17-year-olds on the Giants roster.

Johnny Wesley scored on a second period power play and notched the winner in the 6th round of the shootout before 2,503 fans at CN Centre.

The Giants, who were outshot 40-25, ended an eight game losing streak.

Ty Edmonds had 23 saves as he was denied a club record 96th win for a third straight time.

Jackson Leppard, with his first WHL goal, and Jared Bethune on a third period power play scored for the (37-16-3-1) Cougars who lead the B.C. Division by seven points over the Kamloops Blazers.

The Blazers skunked the Kelowna Rockets 6-0 on Wednesday.

The Cougars are 1-2-0-1 on a six game homestand which will continue against the (22-23-6-2) Spokane Chiefs Monday afternoon at 2 and Tuesday night at 7.