Police have located and arrested the man believed to be responsible for the armed robbery of a 15th Avenue business on Monday night.

Police were called to the 4100 block of 15th around 8:30 PM and allege one man entered with a handgun, grabbed cash and lottery tickets, and took off on foot.

At approximately 6:40 PM last night, the RCMP received a tip that the suspect was inside a business near the corner of 15th Avenue and Ospika Boulevard.

Chayne Neale Lafantaise, a 27 year old man from the community of Tsey Keh Dene, was in possession of a replica hand gun. Lafantaise was held in custody overnight and will make his first appearance in Provincial Court later today. He is facing the following charges:

· Robbery;

· Assault with a Weapon;

· Use an Imitation Firearm while Committing Robbery;

· Disguise with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence;

· 3 counts of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose;

· Fail to Comply with Probation; and

· Possession of Ammunition while Prohibited.

“Cooperation from the public assists police in performing our duties effectively, which in turn allows us to move investigations forward quickly and achieve positive outcomes, as was the case with this incident” says Inspector Shaun Wright, Operations Officer for the Prince George RCMP. “We appreciate the support and assistance of the public as we continue to use all available resources to seek out and arrest the small segment of society that are causing harm in our community.”