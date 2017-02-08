Local mounties have confirmed a 52-year-old man, who had’t been seen since January 27th, has been found.

Prince George resident Duane Walter Lehmann is safe according to the RCMP.

They like to thank the public for their assistance in finding Lehmann.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Prince George RCMP are asking for help in finding a male who hasn’t been seen since January 27th.

52-year-old Duane Walter Lehmann was reportedly missing on February 3rd and is believed to be driving a green 1995 Toyota Tercel bearing a BC license plate 375-LSS.

The Prince George resident is described as:

– Caucasian

– Six feet, two inches tall

– Brown eyes

– Brown hair

– Scar on one ear

Lehmann was last seen wearing a green vest, white shoes, sweat pants, and a headband; he is also believed to know people in Terrace, Burns Lake, Abbotsford, as well as Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PG RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.