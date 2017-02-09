A fourth Prince George Spruce King has committed to the NCAA to further his career starting next season.

Defenceman Tyler Anderson will be joining the Lakers of Lake Superior State in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

The 21-year-old currently leads the BCHL in scoring amongst blueliners with 17 goals in 48 games, as well as penalty minutes with 101 PIM.

The Niverville, Manitoba native joined Prince George after winning the RBC Cup with the West Kelowna Warriors last year; he also combined for 11 points in 64 regular season games in 2015-16.

Anderson will be joining Lake Superior State with former Spruce King Bryan Basillico.

The team made the announcement on Thursday.