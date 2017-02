Prince George Fire Crews responded to the 1800 block of Upland Street just before 3 o’clock Friday morning due to a structure fire.

When they arrived, a single family dwelling burst into flames with some smoke coming from the outside entrance.

The blaze was quickly put out and was started by a piece of smoldering firewood from the outside deck.

One person was at home at the time of the fire and exited the building when crews arrived.

No injuries were reported and damage is estimated at $5000.