Old man winter has come back with a vengeance.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Prince George with up to 15 centimeters expected to fall on Friday, after an earlier dump overnight.

Turbo called our newsroom and says the snow dump came down hard.

“The guys out there are doing a good job but this snow all came down heavy in the last couple hours, I’ve been up through the night plowing snow and it’s been heavy. If you slow down on the roads you should be ok.”

It was reported that an accident took place at the Petro Canada and the Beaverly Volunteer Fire Department were at the scene.

A truck also spun out on Highway 16 West near Wal-Mart and the Bon Voyage Inn and took up the westbound lanes.

Alyssa Charbonneau with Environment Canada says the system that has been pounding the Lower Mainland with snow found its way to the northern capital.

“An associated upper disturbance with the low across the Vancouver area ended up pushing in Prince George overnight which is what led to the heavy snow and the snowfall warning that was issued for the city.”

However, some nicer is in the forecast for the Family Day long weekend.

“It should reach the plus five range and even higher into the beginning of next week, it’s very likely we’re going to see some melting of the snow and we even have a chance of showers in the forecast into the middle of next week.”

City of Prince George crews will be working through the weekend 24 hours a day, starting with priority one and two routes, which must be completed within 48 hours of a snow event.