The Spokane Chiefs erased a 3-1 deficit by scoring three times on the power play to rally for a 4-3 victory over the Prince George Cougars before 4,442 fans on Family Day at CN Centre.

The Chiefs big line of Keanu Yamamoto (one goal, two assists), Kailer Yamamoto (1 + 1) and Hudson Elynuik (1 + 1) combined for seven points while Jaret Anderson-Dolan notched the winner at 11:20 of the 3rd. Anderson-Dolan also added an assist.

Jansen Harkins and Radovan Bondra each had a goal and a helper for Prince George.

Tate Olson opening the scoring for the Cougars who lost in regulation time for the first time this season when leading after two periods (28-1-2).

The Chiefs scored the only goal in the 2nd and the only two in the 3rd.

It was the 4th time Ty Edmonds came up short in trying to break Scott Myers team record of 95 career wins by a goalie.

Prince George outshot Spokane 42-32, including 24-7 in the first period.

The Chiefs were 3-for-10 on the power play while the Cats were 0-for-5.

The (37-17-3-1) Cougars remain four points ahead of Kamloops in the B.C. Division and three in front of Seattle in the Western Conference.

Prince George is also four ahead of Everett and the Silvertips have four games in hand.

Also on Monday afternoon, the Blazers lost on home ice 4-0 to Portland while the Thunderbirds fell 6-3 in Kelowna to the Rockets.

The (24-23-6-3) Chiefs remain eight points behind Portland for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Spokane is also nine behind Victoria and 10 back of Tri-City.

The Chiefs, with 16 games left, must catch either the Winterhawks, Royals or Americans to land a playoff berth.

The same two teams meet again Tuesday as the Cougars conclude a six-game homestand.