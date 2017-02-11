Downtown Prince George will be hosting their annual Winter Carnival this Sunday just outside City Hall, showcasing the creative side of the Northern region.

The initial inspiration for this event is based off the Summer-Fest, where hundreds of people have come out to enjoy themselves and celebrate their city.

That’s according to Executive Director Colleen Van Mook.

“Here we are, a winter community, so we need to celebrate winter, and we need to invite people downtown. So we just started talking about it and we have a lot of great partners that we work with.”

We’re going to have so much fun at @DowntownPG‘s Winter Carnival Sun. at 6th Ave & George St.!

Check out the activities:#takeonpg #cityofpg pic.twitter.com/v86pnuuAbI — Tourism PG (@tourismpg) February 10, 2017

Van Mook adds the motivations behind the s’more-making contest was to show that there’s “s’more” downtown than what people are led to believe.

“What better way to encourage people to come downtown and try that ooey-gooey chocolatey treat that people want to create, and that’s what’s going to be exciting. The groups can create any kind of s’more they want.”

Vendors will also be able to sell their creations and the profits will go towards the charity of their choice.

Other attractions include the Cottonwood Express, a road hockey game, and professional ice sculptors.

The Carnival takes place Sunday from 11AM to 5PM.