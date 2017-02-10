UNBC struggled against two powerful Saskatchewan Huskies basketball squads Friday night at the Northern Sports Centre.

The Lady Timberwolves fell behind early in the game, which came at a cost despite keep the game within single digits at the end of every quarter.

In the end, UNBC could not break the Saskatchewan defensive intensity, losing by a score of 72-65.

Timberwolves guard Stacey Graham says the Huskies strategy became too much for her team.

“We just stopped playing defense, and I don’t know why. It’s just in our heads and we need to get it out.”

Summer Masikewich led the Huskies with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Vasiliki Louka led all scorers with 24 for the Timberwolves.

With the victory, Saskatchewan improves to 14-5, while UNBC falls to 6-13.

In the men’s game, the ball seemed to be dominated on one side of the hardwood as the Timberwolves were out-shot by the Huskies 89-59.

Saskatchewan began the game with their starters and once they pulled away by 12 after the first half, they went to their bench to finish the job.

UNBC Head Coach Todd Jordan was not pleased with his team’s energy level.

“It was pretty unacceptable from everybody tonight. I don’t know if we were down on ourselves after a tough series last week at UBC, but our energy level was very low tonight”.

The Huskies improve to 14-6 on the season, while the Timberwolves drop their 11th in a row, and fall to 4-15.

The UNBC Timberwolves’ final regular season games will be played tonight against the Saskatchewan Huskies; the women tip-off at 5PM, while the men will hit the court at 7PM.