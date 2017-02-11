The Prince George Spruce Kings rebounded from tough loss on Thursday with a resounding 6-2 victory over the Surrey Eagles on Saturday night.

Hunter Luhmann opened the scoring for the visitors potting his 7th of the season from Kyle Johnson who put up a 4 point evening against Surrey.

The Eagles responded before the end of the period from Paul MacAvoy finishing off a play from Ty Westgard and Ashton Calder.

In the second, Johnson continued his dominance with a pair of markers on the power-play with Brett Mennear and Tyler Anderson picking up the helpers each time.

Prince George expanded its lead with three more goals in the third period courtesy of Luhmann, Ben Brar and Travis Schneider.

Darius Davidson scored the lone goal for Surrey.

The Spruce Kings outshot the Eagles 49-28 and went 2 for 3 on the power-play.

Both teams play again on Sunday in Surrey.

BCHL Scoreboard

Penticton Vees 2 Wenatchee Wild 0

Vernon Vipers 3 West Kelowna Warriors 1

Salmon Arm Silverbacks 3 Alberni Valley Bulldogs 0

Victoria Grizzlies 5 Merritt Centennials 4