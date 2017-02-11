The Prince George Council of Seniors met with City Council to provide its annual report.

Volunteers are putting together a lot for those 55 and older living in the city. There’s an active aging program for seniors to meet twice monthly for educational and physical activities. The PGCOS is also providing seniors with emergency medication care, computer classes, income tax help, and transportation, among many others.

One of the Council’s most popular programs is also one of its simplest. A volunteer makes a weekly phone call to seniors in the community, which Executive Director Lola-Dawn Fennell says this was born through an older, in-home visiting program.

“Some of these seniors actually appreciate the phone call and didn’t want the volunteer visitor because they can answer the phone without doing their hair and putting their teeth and getting dressed and cleaning their house sort of thing.”

Until next year’s presentation, Fennell says the PGCOS will continue holding these programs while also looking for new funding opportunities.

“This is year 26 or 27 in Prince George so we’re just going to keep doing what we do best.”