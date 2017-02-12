The Surrey Eagles got a measure of revenge on Sunday outlasting a banged-up Prince George Spruce Kings squad 6-4. (The Spruce Kings won the Saturday game 6-2 in Surrey)

The hosts jumped out to a 2-1 lead after the opening frame courtesy of Jeffrey Stewart and Ty Westgard beating Prince George goalkeeper Aris Anagnostopolous.

Connor Russell replied for the Spruce Kings.

In the second, both teams combined for four goals with Ashton Calder and Darius Davidson potting goals for the Eagles while Jarod Hovde and Tyler Anderson replied for the Spruce Kings making it a 4-3 game after 40 minutes.

Ben Brar tied things up just 36 seconds into the third period completing a 3-way play with Brett Mennear and Anderson.

Surrey stormed back with two late goals from Stewart and Calder sealing the victory for the Eagles.

Prince George outshot Surrey 41-28.

The Spruce Kings were without Ethan De Jong, Chong Hyun Lee, Bryan Allbee, and Ben Poisson.

There are five road regular season games left for the Spruce Kings starting next Sunday, Feb

19th at Chilliwack.

Prince George will finish 4th in the Mainland Division and will meet either Wenatchee or Chilliwack in the first round of the playoffs.