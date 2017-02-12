The UNBC Lady Timberwolves clinched their first ever Canada West basketball playoff spot after Lethbridge lost to Alberta 67-47 on Sunday.

The UNBC women finished 12th out of 17 teams with a 6-14 record.

The Lady Timberwolves visit the 16-4 UBC Thunderbirds in a best of three first round series Friday at 3, Saturday at 2 and if necessary, Sunday at 2.

The Lady T-wolves have lost their last 5 while the UBC women are riding a 7-game

win streak.

The UNBC men missed the playoffs with a 4-16 record having lost their last 12 games. They were 15th out of 17.