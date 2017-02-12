It was a Sunday to remember for Cariboo Cougars defenceman Jeremy Gervais.

Not only did the Cougars outlast the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds 5-3 at Kin 1, Gervais set a new single-season record for points by a blueliner with 38 surpassing Cariboo alumni Bryan Allbee.

The Cougars got off to a slow start spotting Fraser Valley a two-goal lead early in the opening frame when Dawson Penner and Brody Stuart slapped two past goaltender Zack Wickson.

Riley Krane responded with a pair of his own making it 2-2 after 20 minutes.

In the middle frame, both teams traded goals as Mason Richey and Justin Plett scored for their respective teams keeping the game knotted at 3.

The major midget Cats eventually broke the tie in third when Gervais set-up the game-winning goal by Jesse Pomeroy who ripped it past T-Birds netminder Chad Cromer who left later in the period due to injury and was replaced by Boston Bilous.

Gervais went on to break the record with a top-shelf wrist-shot past Bilous to secure the victory.

MYPGNOW caught up with Gervais afterwards and says it feels pretty surreal. “After I got with that goal it is a big relief to get it over with and focusing on getting a few more wins with the team.”

Gervais was glad to do break the record in a more dramatic fashion against one of the higher-end teams rather than one of the cellar-dwellers. “To get the points against this team (Fraser Valley) in a meaningful game rather than a blowout win against Kamloops it makes it a little more exciting knowing it was an intense game.”

Cariboo is back at home next Saturday and Sunday against the Greater Vancouver Canadians.

Puck drop is slated for 3:45pm and 10am at Kin 1.