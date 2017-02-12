Cam McNamara repeated as men’s champion at the 30th annual Prince George Iceman.

McNamara finished in 1:55:13, just four seconds ahead of Chris Pendray of Smithers.

Cara McCulloch topped the female division and was 11th overall in 2:14. She was followed by Lindsay Vandermeer in 2:16:14.

Over 500 participated, including 48 soloists.

The race consisted of an eight-kilometre ski at Otway Nordic Centre, a 10 km run, a five km skate at the Exhibition Park ice oval, a five km run and an 800-metre swim at the Aquatic Centre.