94.3 the GOAT, Pacific Western Brewing & NR Motors Present: The Escape GOAT 4 Contest! Win a trip to see Aerosmith in Dublin, Ireland!

Starting Monday, February 27th, be listening for the cue-to-call at 8:45/10:45/12:45/4:45 to instantly qualify for our Escape GOAT 4 Party at the Treasure Cove Casino on Thursday, April 27th! We’ll have lots of prizes to give away, including the grand prize…

Roundtrip flights for 2 between Prince George and Dublin, Ireland

Accommodations in Dublin for 5 nights

Access to Aerosmith in concert, June 14, 2017

All transfers

24/7 winner support

All qualifiers:

-Must be 19(+)

-Must have valid passport

Thanks to our partners Rona, OK Tire, Treasure Cove Casino, & Prince George Toyota!