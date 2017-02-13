The Prince George Cougars are making a splash this Family Day with something that’s never been done in the CHL.

Following Monday’s matinee game, fans will use the ice surface as a canvas. All participants are encouraged to paint whatever they’d like.

Cougars staff, like Business Manager Allan Bristowe, invites everyone to the CN Centre.

“Parents, kids, come on down to paint the ice. It’ll be a nice, fun thing to do, especially that it’s an afternoon game, our only afternoon game of the season.”

Once the art attack is done, arena crews will flood over the ice and perfectly preserve it for the Cougars Tuesday night game.

“The teams will play on top of that the next night. So your creation, how beautiful or not-so-maybe-beautiful it might be, [the teams] will actually play over top of that.”

Today’s participants will also get a 50% discount on tickets for Tuesday’s game.

Both games will be against the Spokane Chiefs. Monday’s puck drop is 2 PM, Tuesday’s 7 PM.