Residents in the McIntyre area committing to improving the area.

In an effort to create trust and a sense of community, the local Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) turned a Pine Glen and Park Village apartment into the Community Resource Center. This holds programs for residents and children. The MCC also hired an activity coordinator.

Residents are hoping this new sense of community can improve local safety. During a recent meeting, community members shared some disturbing concerns.

Activity Coordinator Andrew Ardell says the community can overcome these issues by coming together. He recently visited council to continue the developing conversation and hopes to put in a community garden soon.

“It’ll provide a space where community members can meet in a natural environment. We hope by people meeting each other and getting to know each other that their sense of community and sense of safety is increased and, therefore, their wellbeing.”

The group has also implemented a Block Watch Program with 10 committed residents and new after school programs.