The ice at CN Centre will be a lot more colorful than normal for Tuesday’s Prince George Cougars game against the Spokane Chiefs.

Following Monday’s game against Spokane, fans were allowed to go down to ice level and paint whatever they wanted onto the playing surface.

The promotion was the first of its kind in the Canadian Hockey League and 7-year old Addison Schill painted her favorite mascot. “I painted I heart Rowdy Cat and a big swirl.”

Her father Jeff Schill thought it was a good way to cap off the BC Family Day long weekend. “It was available for us so it looked like fun for the kids and they love Rowdy Cat.”

Puck drop for Tuesday’s game is slated for 7 pm.