Avalanche Canada is travelling through north central BC this week talking about snowmobile outreach.

Spokesperson Brent Strand says the presentation will focus on two topics.

“We’re talking a lot to people about their transceivers and how they’re used, we’ll go over their probe and shovel, how to assemble them and be prepared to use them out in the field. We also want to talk about airbags and how they are used and what you need to do to maintain them.”

Other presentations include their case study on last year’s tragic incident at Renshaw followed by the “Rescue at Cherry Bowl” near Terrace in 2013.

Strand explains how that rescue took place. “One group got caught in an avalanche and there was another group that had seen the avalanche, they came on the scene immediately and practised good companion rescue skills and they had rescued them as a couple of them were fully buried.”

The session will be held in Prince George at 6 pm from The Overhang.

Here is a list of their outreach sessions

February 14 Mackenzie

February 15 Prince George

February 16 Valemount

February 17 Blue River

February 18 Clearwater

February 19 Kamloops