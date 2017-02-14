The BC NDP have nominated Bobby Deepak to run in the Prince George-Mackenzie riding for the second time.

Deepak believes the region deserves a stronger presence. “I think the people in this riding deserve an MLA that is engaged whose doors are open, one that remains approachable and commits to being involved in our communities.”

Deepak grew up in Fort. St James and has been living in Prince George for over 20 years and is a labour lawyer at the North Labour Law Corporation.

He would like to see BC residents acquire jobs on major provincial projects like Site C.

“We’re having a big publicly funded project worth $9 billion dollars, the people of British Columbia are taking the risk, the people of British Columbia are going to go into debt and will have their rates go higher, but it’s not our people who are getting these jobs.”

Deepak says we’re seeing a lot of Alberta license plates surrounding the construction of the Site C Dam.

The issue of creating more employment opportunities for workers came to light during a mining project several years ago. “We’re seeing a lot of jobs going to temporary foreign workers. As an example, we’ve heard a lot about HD mining and that was in the news several years ago, but what people don’t know is that the temporary foreign workers that were used at that mine just left last year.”

According to Deepak the BC Liberals have made living in the province less affordable and has centred the economy around one demographic.

“We need to create an inclusive economy where everybody succeeds and not just the rich and the well connected. Over the years, it’s been tougher to get by with people living paycheque to paycheque and their not seeing any benefits with this government.”

Deepak’s nomination is expected to be by acclimation on March 4 from Coast Inn of the North.

The BC Election is slated for May 9.