Meryeta O’Dine of Prince George earned bronze in the women’s World Cup snowboard cross event Saturday in Feldberg, Germany.

It was the best finish for the 19-year-old O’Dine in seven career World Cup races.

Her previous best was a 6th place effort in December in Bokwang, South Korea.

On Sunday. O’Dine ended up 13th out of 34.

She sits 10th in the World Cup standings.

To qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, O’Dine needs two World Cup medal finishes and be in the top-12 in the points standings.

O’Dine competes this week in Klimovec, Czech Republic at the Jr. world championships where she is entered in the individual snowboard cross race followed by the team event.