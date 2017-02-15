The Prince George Cougars exploded with five goals in the third period to bury the Spokane Chiefs 7-2 before 2,675 fans at CN Centre.

Special teams played a major factor in the outcome as the Cougars were 2-for-7 on the power play while the Chiefs were 0-for-5.

Prince George also tallied a shorthanded goal from Aaron Boyd, who snapped a 1-1 tie with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the second.

Seven Cougars scored and a dozen Cats picked up at least a point.

Jansen Harkins notched a goal and two assists.

Nick McBride made 28 saves for his 6th consecutive victory.

McBride is 12-4-1 on the season with a .901 save percentage and a 3.06 goals-against-average.

It was the first ever CHL game played on an ice surface covered in paint.

The (38-17-3-1) Cougars finish 2-3-0-1 on a six game home-stand.

Prince George leads the B.C. Division by six points over Kamloops and by 10 over Kelowna.

The Cats also top the Western Conference by three points over Seattle and by four over Everett.

The Cougars, with 13 regular season games left, play Saturday in Kelowna and Sunday in Kamloops before returning home to entertain Red Deer on Tuesday.