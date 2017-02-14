Well over 100 people attended Prince George’s Annual Women’s Memorial March downtown this evening.

It began with a traditional greeting from a Lheidli T’enneh elder and speeches on the courthouse steps from Brenda Wilson, indigenous artist Angelique Levac, Carrier Sekani Tribal Chief Terry Teegee and other First Nations and Indigenous organizations. Attendees held signs and cheered.

Brenda Wilson – whose sister was murdered in Smithers in 94 – speaks to the crowd, says progress has been made on #MMIW in Canada @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/p6513JU5vt — Shannon Waters (@sobittersosweet) February 15, 2017

“Awareness is getting out there,” says Ken Solonas, who emceed the events. “These organizations like Elizabeth Fry Society, AWAC, Highway of Tears Initiative, Carrier Sekani Family Services, Carrier Sekani Tribal Council, CNC Students Unions – come together and unite. It’s encouraging to see where we can go from here.”

This is Solonas’ second year as a coordinator with the march. He is also the chair of the College of New Caledonia’s student union.

The march moved from the courthouse down third avenue and eventually wrapped up at the Native Friendship Centre. Solonas described the scene:

“It’s packed to the rafters. It’s almost standing room only. It’s definitely exciting to see all the people come out, to hear all the speeches from all of the different advocates from different organizations is encouraging. They all had something really important to say and I really do believe that the message is getting through.”

Kym Gouchie and the Khastan Drummers performed for the crowd.

Solonas says it’s an exciting time for Canada’s First Nations people.

“Right now with truth and reconciliation at the forefront with rights and title – everything is happening right now. So we’re in an interesting time in developing our nation as we speak. It’s a really exciting time.”

Despite the sad subject, the tone of the march was determined and upbeat. Solonas hopes to top 200 attendees next year.