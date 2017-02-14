An afternoon robbery in Prince George resulted in a double arrest in Alberta this weekend.

Around 3:30 on Saturday, the Prince George RCMP received a report that a man delivering food to a residence on Vanier Drive had been assaulted by two men, who stole the food and the victim’s vehicle before fleeing. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and multiple officers attending the scene did not manage to make an arrest.

Neighbouring detachments were notified about the stolen vehicle and its occupants.

At about 10 pm that day, the Jasper RCMP successfully stopped the vehicle and arrested the two men inside without incident. Both are from Prince George.

“This is a great example of how Detachments and police forces work together with the single goal of public safety” says Cpl. Craig Douglass, spokesperson for the Prince George RCMP. “Thank you to Jasper detachment and the other detachments that assisted with this investigation.”

The investigation is continuing on both sides of the border and further details may be released as they become available.