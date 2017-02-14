Even though the Spokane Chiefs maybe on the outside looking in when it comes to the WHL’s Western Conference playoff picture a pair of brothers continue their dominance night in and night out.

Enter Keanu and Kailer Yamamoto.

The slick duo are having career years playing together and collecting an array of points on the scoresheet.

The 20-year old Keanu has 58 points in 57 games this season while the 18-year old Kailer is leading the Chiefs in scoring with 73 points in just 50 games.

What makes the story even more fascinating is that they are playing for the WHL team they grew up watching in Spokane and landed in the Chiefs organization two different ways.

Keanu was listed back in 2013 by Spokane while Kailer was drafted in the fifth round 105th overall by the Chiefs in the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft.

The Yamamoto’s journey into the game was home grown according to Keanu. “Our cousin used to play hockey and our dad raced motorcycles so we just saw our cousin and he always came over to our house and we both wanted to play with him so that’s how it started.”

“The first time I remember my mom telling me when I stepped on to the ice how much we loved it and we were then attracted to the game and wanted to go back, so that’s how they knew we loved it and just kept going,” says Kailer.

And of course not having to change households doesn’t hurt either. “To experience how good of a league this is with your brother almost seems surreal but it’s unbelievable and having home-cooked meals at the house along with hanging out with the person you grew up with on your days off is pretty special,” says Kailer.

Kailer is ranked 17th in NHL Central Scouting for this summer’s NHL Draft and has been compared by many scouts to Johnny Gaudreau.

Keanu remains unsigned and is still hunting for that elusive pro contract.

Regardless of what their hockey futures hold, it is very much a treat to watch them create so much magic on the ice.