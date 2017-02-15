The Prince George RCMP are seeking help finding two men wanted on nation-wide warrants.

The first is for 25-year-old Tim Ayotte. The warrant was issued after he missed his curfew at his designated Prince George residence on January 24th, which was a failure to meet the conditions of his release. He’s been unlawfully at large ever since.

He’s described as a white, 5’10”, 170-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes. Police note Ayotte has an extensive criminal record, mostly stemming from incidents in Whitehorse, Yukon. RCMP consider him to be violent.

The second warrant is for 38-year-old Vincent Albert Martin. On February 8th, he too failed to meet the conditions of his release by skipping curfew at his Prince George residence. He’s been unlawfully large for the past week.

RCMP describe Martin as a 6’0″, 174-pound, “mixed race” man with black hair and brown eyes. He has a moustache and a goatee. Police note Martin also has an extensive criminal record from incidents in the Prince George and Vancouver areas and consider him to be violent.

You’re asked to call the RCMP ((250)-561-3300) or Crime Stoppers (1-(800)-222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca) if you see either of these two men.