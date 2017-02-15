The BC River Forecast has issued their February Bulletin.

Snow indices across the province are slightly down according to Spokesperson Dave Campbell.

“The average for the province is around 79% of normal and within that, we’re seeing areas in the north of the province a fair bit below normal and closer to normal as we get into the south part of the province.”

The Upper Fraser West is 74% of normal, while the Upper Fraser East is down a little more at 65% of normal.

The Nechako River is a little higher at 101% of normal.

January temperatures were half a degree to three degrees celsius above normal throughout northern BC.

At this stage of the season, there has been little indication any region in the province is developing an increased seasonal flood risk due to high snowpack.

Despite last Friday’s dump of snow, not a lot has changed according to Campbell. “We have seen a little bit of an upswing even after the February measurements, we’ve got some automated sites up in the Fraser and that picked up some of the snow that came in but it hasn’t really changed the outlook at this point.”