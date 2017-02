The Prince George Cougars have dropped out of the CHL Top 10 rankings, going from #8 to an honorable mention.

The Cougars had been in the top 10 for the previous 19 weeks.

The Regina Pats remain #1.

The Medicine Hat Tigers have jumped from #10 to #8 while the Everett Silvertips have moved from an honorable mention to #9.

The Seattle Thunderbirds remain an honorable mention.

The weekly rankings are compiled by a panel of NHL scouts.