The balmy weather in Prince George on Wednesday turned out to be record breaking.

Greg Pearce with Environment Canada says a 101-year-old record was shattered.

“It got up to 11.9 degrees celsius and broke the record of 10.6 set in 1916 and all of this warm air came up rather quickly with a strong flow from the south with sub-tropical air that originated just north of Hawaii.”

However, Prince George was not the only hotspot according to Pearce. “The warmest area was Quesnel and they reached 15 degrees and they also broke a record.”

Pearce does not expect another record-breaking day on Thursday with an expected high of 9 degrees.

The temperature record for February 16th is 11.7 which was also set in 1916.