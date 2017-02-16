The number of people collecting employment insurance benefits in Prince George took a small dip to end 2016.

Stats Canada Analyst Vince Ferrao says the breakdown of the numbers was quite small. “We have 2,140 people receiving benefits in Prince George, in November we had 2,160 so its a slight decline of about 20 people.”

In BC, 54,950 received some form of employment insurance during December.

That’s a decline of 1.6% compared to November.

Year-over-year the number of beneficiaries in the province spiked by 1%.

That’s a drop in the bucket compared to Alberta where residents collecting benefits jumped by 55% since December of 2015.