Ty Edmonds has found a team to play for next season.
The 2o-year-old Edmonds, who shares the Prince George Cougars club record for wins by a goalie, has been recruited by the C.I.S. Lethbridge Pronghorns for the 2017-18 season.
Edmonds is third in the WHL with a 2.51 goals-against-average.
He also is 5th in wins with 26 and is 6th in save percentage (0.914).
Over his four year career with the Cougars, Edmonds has made 204 appearances, amassing a 95-73-8-9 record to go along with a 3.00 goals-against-average and a 0.900 save percentage.
“After a couple months of weighing out all my schooling and hockey options for next year with my family, I knew the U of L was the best fit for myself,” said Edmonds.
He will take advantage of the WHL Scholarship program, where the WHL will pay tuition, compulsory fees and required text books for one year of post-secondary education for each year he played in the league.