Ty Edmonds has found a team to play for next season.

The 2o-year-old Edmonds, who shares the Prince George Cougars club record for wins by a goalie, has been recruited by the C.I.S. Lethbridge Pronghorns for the 2017-18 season.

Edmonds is third in the WHL with a 2.51 goals-against-average.

He also is 5th in wins with 26 and is 6th in save percentage (0.914).