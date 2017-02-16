As of 2:30 PM today, the City of Prince George had received more than 220 calls regarding drainage issues.

The recent snowfall, record highs, and rain have caused a giant melt and flooding. Water and residue have blocked culverts and catch basins and caused flooding.

City Spokesperson Mike Kellett says crews from the Utilities Division are all over the place trying to tackle the root of the problem.

“Because we had that deep freeze, it’s sort of frozen some of these leads between the catch basin and water mains. Basically, crews have been going out with steamers to melt that so the ponding can drain away.”

If you’re having issues, Kellett asks that you call the city.