The Prince George Cougars have hired one of their former players,

Nick Drazenovic, as the team’s Director of Player Development.



Drazenovic, who is from P.G., played 281 career games with the Cougars (2002-2007) before going on to a pro career which included over 500 games in the AHL and 12 games in the NHL.



In the newly created position, the 30-year-old Drazenovic will be responsible for developing the Cougars current roster players while also spending one-on-one time with the team’s prospects.