Northern Health has received just under $354,000 from the province for Active Community Grants.

Local governments including regional districts and first nations are eligible to apply.

Regional Manager For Healthy Communities and Schools Chelan Zirul says the additional funding will help fill a void.

“What we’re looking to do with these funds provided to us is to create opportunities in the north for physical activity, opportunities that provide access and inclusion in healthy community design.”

Individual community grants of up to $30,000 can be awarded larger grants during joint proposals.

Northern Health is putting out a call for proposals during the application process from May to July.

Zirul provided one scenario that would work. “An example might be a community consultation to find a solution to a lack of adequate indoor recreation opportunities and then further develop the action plan to meet the community’s recreation goal.”

For more information on how to apply, you can contact chelan.zirul@northernhealth.ca.