The 10th Annual Fundraiser for the Rocky Mountain Rangers Army Cadets slated for Saturday night at Fore Bistro inside the PG Golf and Curling Club suffered a major blow.

The facility fell victim to a break and enter early Thursday morning putting the silent auction in limbo.

“Unfortunately, we were broken into and that is what was taken – about 80% of their items were stolen,” says Caisty Jackson, Fore’s events and marketing coordinator. “We’re just in the process of trying to recoup.”

Jackson believes about $2,000 worth of items were stolen and the funds from the auction needed to fund a special trip.

“They were trying to raise money to send their Cadets off to France to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Vimy Ridge, all the funds collected from the silent auction were to go to them being able to attend and now that is on the line.”

Fore Bistro is collecting donations to support the Cadets’ silent auction.