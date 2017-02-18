The Kelowna Rockets scored late in the first and added three unanswered goals in the second and an empty netter in the third to knock off the Prince George Cougars 5-2.

Colby McAuley tallied both goals for the Cougars who were outshot 43-27.

Nick McBride made 38 saves as his six game win streak came to a halt.

Special teams played a major role in the Kelowna victory.

The Rockets were 1/4 on the power play and they also scored shorthanded.

The Cougars were 0/5 with the man advantage.

Kelowna has won three straight against P.G. after the Cats won the first four meetings this season between the two teams.

With a dozen regular season games to play, Prince George leads the B.C. Division by four points over Kamloops and by seven over Kelowna.

The (38-18-3-1) Cougars, who play Sunday (Feb 19th) in Kamloops, are 2nd in the Western Conference, two points behind Everett and one ahead of Seattle.