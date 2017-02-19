The Prince George Cougars B.C. Division lead is down to two points over Kamloops after the Blazers blanked the visiting Cats 3-0 Sunday. Both teams have 11 regular season games left.

The Blazers scored once in each period getting even strength goals from Collin Shirley, Rudolfs Balcers & Garrett Pilon.

Connor Ingram made 28 saves for the shutout as Kamloops outshot P.G 42-28.

Despite a 39 save effort, it was the 5th straight game that Ty Edmonds failed to break the record for most career wins by a P.G. Cougars goalie.

On Saturday, the Kelowna Rockets beat Prince George 5-2.

The (38-19-3-1) Cougars host the (23-27-6-4) Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday.

The Rebels have lost eight straight (0-6-1-1) but are 2-0 this season against Prince George.

The (39-19-2-4) Blazers are home Tuesday against the (20-34-4-1) Edmonton Oil Kings on Tuesday.

The Oil Kings also play Wednesday in Kelowna and Friday and Saturday in Prince George.

The Cougars still have four regular season games left against the Blazers, three of them at CN Centre.

Prince George is two points behind Western Conference leading Everett and a point back of Seattle.

The Cougars are 2-5-0-1 in the month of February.