Good news ice cream lovers!

You can forget your mother’s voice as today is socially acceptable to consume your favourite dessert as the first meal of the day.

Welcome to eat ice cream for breakfast day! https://t.co/7tRAcBsAAE — Ice Cream Breakfast (@eaticecreamday) February 17, 2017

Thankful for healthy kids, a daddy who won his fight and honoring those fighting.#icecreamforbreakfast #kidsgetcancertoo #cancersux pic.twitter.com/vWuikqeFlf — Laura Thorsbakken (@mamabakken) February 18, 2017

February 18th is known as National Eat-Ice-Cream-for-Breakfast Day and local organizer Pam says there’s a reason why you can have this particular treat.

“And what it is, is to raise awareness of children’s cancer; and really just to tell people that kids get cancer too.”

Pam also hopes people will do a lot more to show their care for kids than simply eat ice cream to start the day.

“What we really want people to do is just realize that this is for awareness, this is to tell other people about kids getting cancer. Awareness is nothing unless you take action.”

Pam’s daughter Audrey has gone through what she calls brutal cancer treatment and wants others to understand today how kids are affected by various forms of the disease.

You can post photos of your sweet breakfast right here.