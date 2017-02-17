It was a decent showing for the UNBC Timberwolves women’s basketball team as they fell 74-61 to the UBC Thunderbirds in their Canada West playoff debut.

The game breaker for UBC was Madison Penn who notched 22 points including a 7 for 15 showing on field goals.

Vancouver native and fifth year UNBC player Preety Nijjar led the T-Wolves in scoring with 12 points and 9 rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

The Timberwolves outrebounded UBC 39-30 overall but committed 28 turnovers to the T-Birds 17.

UBC also collected 48 points in the paint.

The Thunderbirds lead the best of three series 1-0 and will try to wrap things up on Saturday.