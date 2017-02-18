A local marijuana dispensary is making its case for having a legal business in Northern BC.

Wee-Medical has several locations across the province, but three days it opened in Prince George on February 3rd, local RCMP shut the business down.

Our director is advocating against unconstitutional restrictions on medical marijuana access pic.twitter.com/hNpxsEuQ67 — Weemedical P.G. (@weemedicalpg) February 18, 2017

Manager James Brown says his shop provides treatment to people that he claims positively affects their own health.

“Everybody’s got somebody that has used medical marijuana to help alleviate some problems and people need to be educated. Dispensaries make it safer in cities.”

The City of Prince George has declared any business selling cannabis to be illegal, but Brown says he’ll be re-opening Wee-Medical today.

The exception being… there won’t be any cannabis to sell.

“The city council doesn’t want me to sell obviously; they don’t want any cannabis or cannabis products on site. But we can talk to you, we can get you hooked up with a doctor on Skype.”

He says he’s hired professional medical experts to assist people in getting the proper attention and he wants to start selling medical marijuana to his customers soon.