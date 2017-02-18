The Prince George RCMP were off to a busy start on Saturday morning.

Just after 8:30, a member of the detachment was conducting patrols on Highway 97 North near Pulpmill Road when he noticed a vehicle that did not have matching license plates.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver fled shortly afterwards.

Local police were notified minutes later that the vehicle had crashed on Northwood Pulpmill Road near Noranda Road and the driver went into the woods.

With the assistance of a service dog, local authorities found a 41-year old man from the Lower Mainland.

He sustained minor injuries while fleeing and was treated by emergency crews.

The man is charged with fleeing from police plus he breached several court imposed sanctions from previous offences.