The UNBC Timberwolves women’s basketball team will chalk up their first taste of playoff action as a learning experience.

UNBC fell 76-55 to the UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday in Vancouver dropping the best of three series 2-0.

The T-Birds carried a 39-29 lead at halftime and cruised their way to victory in the second half.

Preety Nijjar led UNBC in points with 11 in what was her final game with the team.

Vasiliki Louka struggled going 1 for 11 on field goals despite recording 15 rebounds.

UBC’s highest scorer was Madison Penn for the second straight night collecting 18 points.

The loss also marked the final game for 5th year Timberwolves player Stacey Graham.