Marcus Allen saved his best dramatics for the third period making 12 saves as the Cariboo Cougars outlasted the Greater Vancouver Canadians 3-2 at Kin 1 on Saturday.

The performance was highlighted by two acrobatic saves late in the frame in what was one of the more exciting contests of the season.

Myles Mattila opened the scoring for Cariboo on a beautiful 2 on 1 shorthanded rush led by Jarin Sutton who ripped it past GVR goaltender Lukas Shaw.

Mattila says the opportunity started by winning a battle. “Riley Krane picked up the loose puck then it was a nice dish for me and I ended up going backhand, it was really important to get that first goal in order to get some momentum.”

The Canadians even the score a short time later when River Fahey tucked home a Ben Landon tying up the game at 1.

Before the end of the period, Daine Dubois notched a goal-of-the-year candidate bursting into the GVR a zone and completing the breakaway with a forehand-backhand finish past Shaw.

In the second, Greater Vancouver battled back with marker from Michael Araki-Young who finished off a three-way passing play on the man-advantage.

Both teams traded chances until the late in the third period when Jarin Sutton ripped a point shot past Shaw notching game-winner and his third point of the contest.

MYPGNOW spoke to Allen after the game who said it was nice to rebound after a disappointing effort last Saturday against Fraser Valley. “It was better than last weekend as we didn’t start well at all, I didn’t play well at all so it was a good bounce back game for me.”

Both teams play again on Sunday at 10 am.

The victory came on the seventh annual Jameson Jones night as the Cougars raise funds in support of the BC Children’s Hospital.

This year the Kiwanis Club in Prince George matched donations bringing the total to more than $2,700.