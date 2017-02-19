BC schools will have some extra money for new materials this September.

Announced Sunday, the Province’s Student Learning Grant will invest $29.4 million into BC school districts. Independent schools will receive $2 million. The province’s 60 public school districts will get the other $27.4 million, which averages out to about $50/student.

In a prepared statement, Education Minister Mike Bernier says the money “will flow in the coming weeks,” and he expects “all school districts to begin talking to parents and teachers. They should have two goals in mind: how to ease back-to-school supply costs for parents and how to bring B.C.’s new curriculum to life in the classroom.”

Each school will decide how it’ll use the one-time grant. It can be spent on anything from textbooks to computers, and from athletic gear to art supplies.

The amount of funding each district will receive will be announced by the end of February.