Big Brothers Big Sisters Prince George hopes you’ll show your support to end bullying on February 22nd.

It’ll be the 4th year the local organisation participates and stands up for inclusion. It’s easy to start the conversation when you’re wearing vibrant shirts, says Events Coordinator Sydney Sankey.

“It’s bold, it’s dramatic, and it’s telling people that we have a message and we want you to stand up. You can’t bully me, you can’t bully my friends. We should all just be friends, really.”

It’s the 11th annual Pink Shirt Day in Canada, a movement that started in Nova Scotia in 2007. She adds that by supporting the event, you’re helping set a precedent.

“We’re really working on building our youth and making sure that they not only grow into confident adults but also ones who give back to the community and they want to be a part of it.

You can buy your pink shirt or tuque at the Big Brothers Big Sisters office (777 Kinsmen Place) and at any of the city’s Save-On-Foods locations.

Proceeds from this campaign will fund the organisation’s mentoring programs.